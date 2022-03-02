Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $317.82

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 317.82 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 317.82 ($4.26), with a volume of 46 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.51).
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 375.69. The stock has a market cap of £577.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Irish Continental Group Company Profile (LON:ICGC)
