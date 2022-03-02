Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $317.82

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 317.82 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 317.82 ($4.26), with a volume of 46 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.51).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 375.69. The stock has a market cap of £577.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

