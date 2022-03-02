TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $115.60

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.60 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 117.10 ($1.57), with a volume of 78883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.20 ($1.60).

TCAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.37) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.33 ($3.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. The stock has a market cap of £905.79 million and a P/E ratio of 17.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.24.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

