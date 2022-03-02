Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 244,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 232,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$28.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.68.

Get Max Resource alerts:

Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Max Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.