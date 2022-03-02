Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.00

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 1001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPG shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 1,070,234 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 235,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,058,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 124,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,488,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 112,690 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

