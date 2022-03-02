Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.38

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.38 and last traded at C$19.34, with a volume of 12720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPZ shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.39%. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 383.65%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

About Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ)

