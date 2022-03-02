Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $10.31 Million in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 229,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,630 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE LEG opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

