Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 287,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Tredegar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tredegar by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 127,840 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tredegar by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Tredegar by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TG opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $381.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

