HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of BBJP opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47.

