SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 3,520.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,605,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SING opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. SinglePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

