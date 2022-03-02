SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 3,520.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,605,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SING opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. SinglePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
SinglePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

