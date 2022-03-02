Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) CEO Buys $499,510.00 in Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RBA opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

