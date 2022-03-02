Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axonics stock opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axonics by 2,958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,702,000 after purchasing an additional 488,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

