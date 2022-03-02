Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 6,750.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Brother Industries stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

