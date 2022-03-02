Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 6,750.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Brother Industries stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

About Brother Industries (Get Rating)

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.