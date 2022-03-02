Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMS. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($74.16) to €61.00 ($68.54) in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.19.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
