J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $200.36 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $148.02 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

