Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $466,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $65,310,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after buying an additional 1,062,934 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after buying an additional 947,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after acquiring an additional 780,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.