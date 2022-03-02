Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) to Buy

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. FBN Securities lowered their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $247.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of -114.21 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.36.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

