Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 46,679 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ANF opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (Get Rating)
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.