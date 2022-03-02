Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

