Invesco Ltd. Acquires 81,275 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 165.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 534.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 306,780 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.37 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.29.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

