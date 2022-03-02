OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 750,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $311,000.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.86. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.