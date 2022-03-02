Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch Buys 2,000 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $423.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

GNTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

