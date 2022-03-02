Mark Andrew Smith Sells 430 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $196.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.55. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.02 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.