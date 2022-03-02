Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €84.19 ($94.59).

HEN3 opened at €68.96 ($77.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.68. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

