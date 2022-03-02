Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.14.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $271.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,650,000 after acquiring an additional 338,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

