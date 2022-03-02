Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.61.

NYSE:PBA opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -824.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.