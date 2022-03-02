Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.61.

NYSE:PBA opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -824.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

