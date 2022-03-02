Culp (NYSE:CULP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $99.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Culp has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

