Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €71.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

UBS Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BC8. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.04) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.50 ($106.18).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €45.73 ($51.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 25.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €42.62 ($47.89) and a 52-week high of €69.56 ($78.16).

About Bechtle (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

