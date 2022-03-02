Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,427.50 on Tuesday. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,375.63 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,575.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,756.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 51.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cable One by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cable One by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cable One by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

