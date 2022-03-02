$72.46 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will report sales of $72.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.60 million to $73.31 million. Inseego posted sales of $86.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $261.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.31 million to $262.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $304.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $502.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Inseego by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 71,975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Inseego by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 433,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

