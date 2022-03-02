Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($57.87) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.13 ($67.56).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €53.59 ($60.21) on Tuesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($81.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.31.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

