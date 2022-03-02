PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PVH by 8.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PVH by 3,169.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 62,980 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PVH opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

