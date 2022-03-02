Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 292,963 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

BXMT opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

