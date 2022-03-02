Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sohu.com by 92.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Sohu.com Limited has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sohu.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Sohu.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.