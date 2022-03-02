Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 436,671 Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 436,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Riskified stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. Riskified Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

