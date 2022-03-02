BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 986.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter.

CII opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

