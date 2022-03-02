Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $74,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 85.9% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 65,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth $293,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.6% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth $321,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

DM stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.