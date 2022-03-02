Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 647 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $6,667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 7.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 12.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 80,904 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PING. Mizuho cut their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

