Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell Purchases 15,000 Shares

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $206,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,560,000 after buying an additional 271,756 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,661,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,103,000 after buying an additional 260,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

