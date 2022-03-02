PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of PETQ opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $538.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

In related news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,083 shares of company stock worth $363,220. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PetIQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 152,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

