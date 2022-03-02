Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RYAM. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

RYAM opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 3.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after acquiring an additional 217,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,407,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,201,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

