1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.03. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.