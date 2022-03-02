Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.13.

LNC opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.84.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,660,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

