AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael Sells 43,105 Shares

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $150.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $261.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

