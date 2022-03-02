ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 5,000 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total value of $2,877,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00.

NYSE:NOW opened at $571.07 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $576.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.94, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

