Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) CEO Thomas E. Jorden Buys 40,000 Shares

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

