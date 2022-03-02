George L. Sing Sells 2,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $607.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $619.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

