Voya Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 275,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,521,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,194,000 after acquiring an additional 217,771 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Europe began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

