Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 480.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Delek US by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 170,419 shares of company stock worth $7,349,181 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

