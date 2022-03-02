Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

