Dark Forest Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,405,000 after purchasing an additional 712,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,903,000 after purchasing an additional 697,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 213.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 497,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,005,000 after purchasing an additional 295,207 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at about $7,274,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.49 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.